Real Housewives of Salt Lake City added newcomer Britani Bateman as a “friend of” in season 5, and it didn’t take long for her dramatic relationship with boyfriend Jared Osmond to become a focus on the show. Now, fans want to know more about Jared and his relationship with Britani.

Who Is RHOSLC’s Britani Bateman’s Boyfriend Jared Osmond?

Jared is a part of the Osmond family and is the nephew of Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond. His father, Virl Osmond, was a part of the musical group The Osmond Brothers who rose to fame in the mid-1970s. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay mentioned Jared’s famous relatives in the first episode of season 5.

“I’ve known Britani for a few years, we’ve seen each other at events and have some mutual friends. She’s a messed-up Mormon [who] has been divorced, [who] has been through the wringer,” Heather said during a confessional. “She’s dating Jared Osmond as in Osmond Osmond, the nephew of Donny and Marie, which in Mormon culture is the equivalent of dating Prince Harry. Until today.”

Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond’s Rocky Relationship in ‘RHOSLC’

When Real Housewives fans first met Britani, she was seen during a FaceTime call with Heather.

“As of this morning, I am single and ready to mingle,” Britani told her friend. “It’s you and me, baby.”

Britani later confessed that she and Jared had broken up multiple times during their relationship.

“Jared and I have been dating eight months, and we’ve broken up 16 times, I want to say. A lot,” Britani told the cameras. “I feel like I’m on this hamster wheel of dating other people, breaking up, and getting back together. It’s like, ‘Ugh, I’m a crazy person,’ but there’s just something about him. Mm, he’s yummy.”

Koury Angelo/Bravo

In episode 3, RHOSLC star Angie Katsanevas revealed that Jared had been sending flirty messages to her “brow girl” and shared screenshots. When she broke the news to Britani while the ladies were on a group trip to Milwaukee, Britani began crying and excused herself. Meredith Marks went to comfort Britani in the bathroom, and Britani admitted that she had “suspected” Jared might be talking to someone else but said that it was “hard to get confirmation.”

Jared Osmond Spoke Out About His Relationship With Britani Bateman

As if there wasn’t enough drama to keep fans satisfied during RHOSLC season 5, cast member Mary Cosby shared screenshots of messages that were allegedly from Jared via X. In the messages, Jared said that Britani “has a job on the show because [he] decided to go on.”

“I give her relevance. I give her a talking point. She promised me that we wouldn’t take our love on Camera. That it would be best friends. Hence the reason for all the Best Friend comments,” Jared wrote. “I went against my better judgment and I filmed with her thinking that she would hold to that. She did not, obviously. I’ve stepped up to give her all that she has needed to make herself relevant on the show and what I got in return was a woman that dumped me and makes me look like a complete idiot by the time this is all done.”

He continued, “The fascinating part of Britani’s story is that she adds so much drama for no reason. Truly, in an attempt to be relevant. If you want to know the truth on our history, I have never walked away from her. I’ve never broken up with her. I’ve always been steady.”