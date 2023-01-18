Marie Osmond has transformed beautifully over the years of her career, which formally began in the 1970s after releasing her debut single “Paper Roses.” Aside from becoming one of the most famous television personalities on top of her singing career, the Donny & Marie alum also became a Nutrisystem ambassador and promoted healthy weight loss habits. However, some fans believed her physical changes were the result of plastic surgery.

In December 2022, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a video of herself via Instagram, discussing the benefits of Nutrisystem.

“As women, our bodies change as we age, and it’s not as easy to lose weight anymore,” she captioned her post at the time. “What worked before may not work anymore. That’s why I teamed up with the experts @nutrisystem to help develop a plan specifically for Women ages 55+.”

In the clip, Marie wore her brunette hair down in stylish waves and added a touch of bold eyeliner. In response, fans alleged that the Behind the Smile: My Journey Is Out author underwent cosmetic alterations, with countless commenting that she was “one step away from looking like Michael Jackson.”

“Never though Marie Osmond Would be so [vain] to mess up her once beautiful face!” one person wrote. “OK, you’re a beautiful woman! Stop putting all those fillers into your lips,” another chimed in. “That don’t even look like you [sic]! You must [have] had [too] many face lifts,” a separate social media user claimed.

Another commenter went so far as to write, “You look like Kim Kardashian now.”

Despite the plastic surgery speculation, Marie has only admitted to going under the knife for one procedure. She opened up about her breast reduction surgery during a 2013 episode of The Talk.

“I had very large breasts,” the country pop star said. “I had a breast reduction. I was my mother’s daughter. I was like, twenty-something [years old]. When I did Sound of Music, all they did was talk about the hills were alive! That’s all they saw were my boobs. I was like an E cup.”

The “I Only Wanted You” songstress then explained that she opted for the procedure “because [her] back hurt.”

No matter what, though, Marie has aged exquisitely over the years of her career in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Marie’s beautiful transformation!