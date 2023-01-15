Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to do.

Keep reading to learn more about how Marie makes her money.

What Is Marie Osmond’s Net Worth?

The Nutrisystem ambassador has a stunning net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Marie Osmond Make Her Money?

Although she was best known for her family’s music group, The Osmonds, Marie still made a name for herself as a solo pop and country artist. One of her most popular hit singles was her remake of the country song “Paper Roses,” originally written by Fred Spielman and Janice Torre.

In 1976, Marie and her brother, Donny Osmond, began hosting their TV show, Donny & Marie, which aired for three years. The two also toured together, playing residencies on Broadway, Las Vegas and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

After several years of working with her brother on their variety show, the Utah native focused on her music career, later being nominated for Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards. She was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her and her brother’s variety show.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Apart from music, Marie delved into the film business in the 1970s, having appeared in countless television films. By the early 2000s, the former Ripley’s Believe It or Not! host joined the season 5 cast of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in third place. In 2020 and 2021, the “There’s No Stopping Your Heart” singer starred in two holiday-themed Lifetime network movies.

In terms of business endeavors, Marie became known for her porcelain doll QVC line, which was first released in 1991. The Behind My Smile: My Journey Out author designed the dolls herself and branched out to selling them in retail stores as well.

Why Won’t Marie Leave Her Kids an Inheritance?

In January 2023, Marie spoke to Us Weekly about her decision to not leave her children individual inheritances.

“Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something?” she asked the outlet. “I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money. To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I’ve done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything. I’m a finisher.”

The Grammy nominee shares son Stephen with her husband, Steve Craig, in addition to children Rachael, Jessica, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail with ex-husband Brian Blosil. Marie and Brian lost their son, Michael, in February 2010 when he died by suicide.

“That’s one of my rules with my kids. If you start it, you finish it, you don’t ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish,” Marie continued. “And, I just think all [an inheritance] does is breed laziness and entitlement. I worked hard, and I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband.”

This wasn’t the first time, however, when Marie spoke about the concept of an inheritance. In February 2020, the Country Music Association Award winner revealed during an episode of The Talk that she didn’t want to leave behind a large sum of cash for her kids.

“I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work,” Marie explained at the time. “You see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they don’t know what to do, and so, they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make.”

Marie concluded by saying she was “going to give [her money] to [her] charity.”