A little alone time! Maren Morris and her growing baby bump skipped the 2020 Grammys red carpet on January 26 to go on a babymoon with her husband, Ryan Hurd. The pregnant country singer and her sweet hubby headed to Blackberry Mountain in Tennesse for a little peace and quiet. The starlet is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Common” featuring Brandi Carlile.

“Back at the farm,” Maren captioned a peaceful photo of herself on Instagram on the same day as the glitzy awards show.

Courtesy of Maren Morris Instagram

The 29-year-old, who is due with her first child in March, is absolutely glowing these days. Life & Style exclusively spoke with Maren’s personal trainer Erin Oprea about how the singer stays in shape while expecting. The Texas native follows the “The 4×4 Diet,” which consists of “eating clean and balanced, with a few indulgences of course!” the health and fitness guru dished.

“I strongly encourage pregnant women to clear exercise through their doctor,” Erin advised. “Once cleared, we continue making pretty muscles while getting in those steps. Everything you do now, will make things easier at birth and getting back in shape after. Plus your joints will feel better too.”

Pregnancy hasn’t been all work. Life & Style learned that she wanted to leave the planning of the luxe trip to Ryan, 33. “Maren is planning a huge babymoon with her hubby,” an insider exclusively told LS. “She’s due in the spring, so she’s planning to go relax somewhere … She’s leaving all the logistics up to her husband. All she’s requested are lots of prenatal massages and two weeks off completely, no emails, no texts, no nothing.”

At first, the couple was still debating on somewhere warm and tropical but opted for a “familiar view that never gets old,” according to Maren’s Instagram.

Maren broke the exciting baby news, including the sex, back in October 2019. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” she captioned a photo cradling her baby bump alongside her hubby.

The couple has an exciting year ahead and we can’t wait to see what’s next!