Kelly Yazdi has some heated words for her soon-to-be ex-husband, Zac Brown, as she slammed his attempts to “silence her” with a gag order amid their heated divorce.

Kelly, 33, disclosed in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, June 4, that a federal district court had denied Zac’s request for a gag order on May 24. This order had sought to prevent her from “posting a poem about broken relationships.”

“Remarkably, Zac’s response to having his motion summarily denied was to issue a press release doubling-down on his defamatory attacks on me, accusing me of using the lawsuit he filed against me as an ad hoc press release, and vowing to press his meritless lawsuit forward,” she wrote. “Because it appears, for now, that Zac intends to do just that, it is important to know that I am not a willing participant in that agenda.”

Kelly emphasized that she had “not used her limited platform to defame or humiliate Zac” nor did she “initiate a lawsuit to air my grievances.”

“Only Zac has done so. Nevertheless, it remains my hope that we can resolve our separation and eventual divorce like adults, in private, and with respect for each other,” the actress continued. “I will not be threatened or intimidated into submission — if Zac continues to pursue his ill-fated quest for a court injunction to silence me, or again publicly defames me or accuses me of dishonesty, I will meet him in court fully loaded with the truth.”

Zac, 45, and Kelly first announced their divorce in December 2023, only four months after tying the knot in a Georgia ceremony.

“Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together,” the pair said in a statement obtained by TMZ at the time. “As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

While the exes were initially cordial, things got messy in May after the Zac Brown Band frontman filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, demanding she take down an Instagram post. According to the musician, the post broke a confidentiality agreement she signed during their relationship. Zac was seeking an emergency temporary restraining order that would require her to remove the social media post, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

“After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation,” the “Chicken Fried” singer told Us Weekly in a statement. “My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways.”