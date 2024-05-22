Celebrities Who Date Women Who Look Like Their Exes

Just a couple of platinum-blond girls! Gavin went Instagram official with pop singer Xhoana X last year — and she’s a dead ringer for his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani.
Tarek’s Blondes
After his seven-year marriage to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall fell apart in 2016, Tarek El Moussafound another blonde — and real estate agent! — in Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young who became his wife (and new house-flipping show co-star) in 2021.
Leo’s Brunettes
The Hollywood playboy parted ways with model and actress Camila Morrone in 2022, a few months after she turned 25. A year later, Leo began dating another dark-haired model, Vittoria Ceretti — who turns 26 in June 2024!
Kanye’s Wives
Kim Kardasahian is a tough act to follow! But after their 2022 divorce, Kanye West seems to have molded his new wife, Bianca Censori, in her image. (They even dress alike!)
Ian and the Vamps
After his three-year romance with his Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev ended in 2013, Ian Somerhalder married her BFF, Twilight star Nikki Reed in 2015.