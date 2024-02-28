Kanye West and Bianca Censori are at it again as they push the boundaries of fashion. The Australian native stepped out in sheer tights with no underwear during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 27, but the look might result in fines or ​possible jail time.

Article 222-32 of the penal code in France states, “Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs,” which equals to close to $115,000.

Bianca, 29, was seen in several photos going full commando ​on the streets of France with Kanye, 46, by her side. While Kanye wore a black leather jacket with a hood over ​a black outfit, Bianca paired her sheer look with a cropped fur jacket that left her legs and bottom half completely on display.

MEGA

Bianca’s racy look was nothing new. ​On February 23, she was seen in a barely-there bodysuit with nothing underneath. She donned pink knee-high boots as Kanye stuck to his usual all black style at the Marni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show. On February 6, she stepped out in a sheer raincoat with nothing underneath. In December 2023, the architectural designer was seen in another nearly-nude style, wearing a ​stuffed cat affixed to her torso.

Fans have been questioning the wild looks and some have even wondered if Kanye has been forcing his wife to step out in the revealing outfits. When a TMZ reporter asked the “Carnival” rapper to elaborate on reports that he was controlling Bianca and not letting her post to social media, Kanye lost control and smashed the reporter’s phone.

“Do you think ‘cause you a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb s–t like that?” Kanye snapped. “Ask me about my wife, talking about if she got free will? Are you crazy?”

The “City of Gods” artist’s rant continued and quickly devolved into him claiming he was a legend, along with​ a conversation about his visitation rights with his four kids, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“Do you have questions when I wasn’t able to see my kids? And that I only get visitation and don’t have rights to where they go to school?” he said. “You got questions for that?”