Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, know how to make a fashion statement. The couple matched in all black outfits during a recent outing to a soccer game in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 20.

The “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, wore an all black black ensemble, which included a hood and mask that completely covered his face. Meanwhile, Bianca, 29, matched Kanye in a long black trench coat with a high neckline. The model wore minimal makeup, and she slicked her short hair back so that it stayed out of her face.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – showed off their similar fashion senses as they watched Inter Milan play against Atlético de Madrid at San Siro Stadium.

While their outfits were definitely stylish, Kanye and Bianca’s looks were much less eccentric than fans have grown used to. The “Flashing Lights” rapper has been known to show off his wife’s body on social media, and recently defended the decision in a rant shared via Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“The people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy,” Kanye told fans on February 12. “That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

He then told his critics to “go f–k yourself” if they had a problem with the content he chose to share on his own page. “Seriously, leave me – leave the king – the f–k alone,” he continued. “I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram”

Kanye concluded the clip by insisting he didn’t care about the backlash he’s received. “I’m going to post my wife as much as I want,” he said. “Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram.”

Not only did Kanye make his message clear in the video, but he also reiterated his claims in the post’s caption. “Ima post my wife as much as I want bro It makes me happy,” he explained. “Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that.”

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

While Kanye and Bianca have made several public outings together, not much is known about their life behind closed doors. However, a source previously told Us Weekly that they were in a good place in June 2023.

“Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing,” the insider shared at the time. “Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is. Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects. He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”