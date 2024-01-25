Miss Miss Westie is back! Kanye West teased the early stages of daughter North West creating a music video under her rapper name.

The Yeezy founder, 46, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 24, to share a photo and video of North’s storyboard for her debut song, “You Don’t Want (North Interlude),” which is rumored to be included on Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming Vultures album or its second installment. In the video, North, 10, walked viewers through her vision with each image on the storyboard.

“I’m in my Lamborghini, driving over to basketball practice, and I’m driving in the front seat, and I’m just by myself,” she said while showing photos of a Lamborghini and basketball players. “I go, ‘You don’t want no problems,’ and I do some basketball practice.”

North then panned over to two photos of vultures and a snap of her friends in matching pajamas while celebrating her 10th birthday. “Then it’s all my friends in Vultures merch, and then it’s like, one vulture flying around,” she said.

Moving on to photos of a purple Lamborghini at sunset, the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, North with two friends and a car surrounded by paparazzi, North continued, “And then I drive over to Nobu, and it’s getting night, it’s almost night, so then I go, ‘It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie.’”

On dealing with the paparazzi, North said, “So then me and my friends yell at the car like, ‘Don’t try to test me,’ and then we start the car, so the Lamborghini, and then some friends are still yelling, ‘It’s gonna get messy,’ because, like, we don’t want them.”

Kanye West/Instagram

The aspiring rapper then circled back to photos of vultures and her friends, saying, “And then it goes ‘Bless me.’” Panning over to photos of Kanye and a boxing ring, North said, “And then my dad said, ‘Bless me,’ the second time. And then me and my dad are at the boxing ring and we’re just fighting each other, and just play fighting, like doing some drills. And then we go, ‘It’s your bestie.’”

North returned to the basketball photos and added, “I go, ‘Miss Miss Westie,’ just shooting, just practicing, and then I ride in my Lamborghini again. ‘Just tryna bless me, bless me.’”

North concluded by showing photos of praying hands, a vulture and her friends. “And then this is the final shot. ‘You don’t want no problems, we just talking,’ and then we’re just in the room again, and it’s, like, a dark room. OK, I’m done,” she said.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s oldest child revealed last month that she was following in her dad’s footsteps as a rapper. She attended Kanye’s listening party for Vultures on December 12, 2023, where she debuted her verse on the album and her Miss Miss Westie rap name.