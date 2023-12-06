Father knows best? North West seems to think so. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her 10-year-old prefers ex Kanye West’s way of life, with no nannies, no chef and no security.

“She’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment?’” the reality star, 43, added of North also liking the rapper’s pared-down residence better. “‘I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Now an insider reveals to Life & Style exclusively that the outspoken little girl has expressed interest in moving into Ye’s L.A. condo full-time. “North wants a simpler life, to be a kid in a normal home, but it’s breaking Kim’s heart to hear her say those things,” notes the insider. “That’s Kim’s greatest fear — having her kids pick Kanye over her.”

North, who is big sis to Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, only just returned from a getaway to Dubai and Saudi Arabia with Ye, 46, in November. “It was a daddy-daughter trip,” says the insider, “and all she could talk about was what a great time she had!”