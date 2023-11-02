Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter North West prefers the more simple life at dad Kanye West’s apartment over the Skims founder’s $60 million mansion.

On the Thursday, November 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 43, said North, 10, would rather stay with the Yeezy founder, 46, at his condo than at her luxury home, where she employs a personal chef and a manny.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best,’” Kim said of North during a conversation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Michael Kovac / Contributor

Quoting her daughter, Kim said about Kanye, “‘He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’”

She continued, “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

On Kanye’s claim that he and wife Bianca Censori make their own food, Kim quipped, “That is amazing that you make Ramen.” Kourtney, 44, added, “You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

The Poosh founder said she has a similar experience with her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“They do that at Scott’s too,” Kourtney told her sister on the November 2 episode. “‘Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe’s better.’”

She added about her kids’ preference of staying with Scott, 40, “I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.”

Arnold Jerocki / Contributor

In a confessional, Kim admitted that North has taught her lessons in “patience.”

“Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet,” she said. “I’m supposed to learn even more about patience – she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”

On the October 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about her struggles with disciplining her children, including her decision to hire a “manny” for some extra help at home with her oldest son Saint West.

Kim detailed the moment Kanye, with whom she also shares Chicago West and Psalm West, met the kids’ manny.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself,” the businesswoman said on the October 19 episode. “They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, OK.’”

Kevork Djansezian / Stringer

In a rare interview published Tuesday, October 31, North told i-D that she plans to follow in her parents’ (Yeezy) footsteps.

“One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” she replied when asked what she wanted to be when she grows up.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.