Kim Kardashian has hired a male nanny to spend time with her 7-year-old son, Saint West.

The reality star and businesswoman, 42, opened up about her struggles with disciplining her children on the Thursday, October 19 episode of The Kardashians, including her decision to hire a “manny” for some extra help at home.

“I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

The mom of four admitted that disciplining her kids doesn’t come naturally to her, and compared her lax parenting style to that of her own parents, Kris Jenner, 67, and late father Robert Kardashian.

Allen Berezovsky / Contributor

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot,” Kardashian said. “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that.”

Kim detailed the moment ex Kanye West, with whom she also shares North West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, met the kids’ manny.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay.'”

Kim also revealed that her oldest daughter, North, isn’t close to her other siblings, and said she “lives her life like an only child.” She added that the 10-year-old’s younger siblings have a stronger bond, as they are closer in age.

“Then the two little ones (Chicago, 5, ​and Psalm, 4) are a year apart, so they’re like twins almost and they’re always together,” Kim added in a confessional from Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was married to Kanye, 46, ​for six years before filing for divorce in February 2021. ​Since then, Kim has been romantically tied to comedian Pete Davidson, ​​a mystery man she referred to only as “Fred,” and most recently, NFL great Odell Beckham Jr. In Touch confirmed the pair are dating after they hit it off at billionaire Michael Rubin’s annual 4th of July white party in the Hamptons.

“They’re dating and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé Kardashian’s kids] birthday parties a few weeks ago,” a source told In Touch on September 19 amid reports that the pair were “hanging out.”