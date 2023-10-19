Scott Disick‘s children are now old enough to be aware of his penchant for dating women closer to their age than his. Daughter Penelope Disick shaded the Talentless founder over his string of younger girlfriends during the Thursday, October 19 episode of The Kardashians.

One of the storylines featured Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner coming over to Scott’s home to help him figure out his love life after years of being single. Penelope, 11, chimed in to give her two cents of who her dad should be looking for in a prospective romance. “[She should be] older. 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19,” she snarked.

Penelope also got in a somewhat shady dig at her dad’s physique, adding any new dating prospect would need “A good personality. She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym.”

After Scott’s 2015 split from his children’s mother Kourtney Kardashian, his next serious relationships were with girlfriends who were in their teens when they began dating the father of three. Scott and Kourtney also share sons sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

The Flip It Like Disick founder began dating heiress Sofia Richie in 2017, when she was 19 and he was 34. The pair were together for three years before splitting in August 2020. Sofia went on to went on to marry music executive Elliot Grainge in April.

Scott’s next serious girlfriend came just on the heels of his breakup with the bikini model. He began dating Amelia Hamlin in October 2020 when she was 19. Their relationship lasted 11 months, as they split in September 2021.

Some fans were critical of the couple’s 18-year age difference, and Amelia hit back at “extra weird and judgmental” trolls, writing in a December 2020 Instagram Story, “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

During the episode where Penelope threw shade at her dad’s dating choices, Scott seemed to hint he wanted to find a woman just like Khloé, 39, after revealing he felt lonely “all the time” and wanted companionship, as “I can’t live with just having my kids.”

“If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?” Kris, 67, questioned Scott, who turned to Koko and asked, “How tall are you?”

Scott then claimed the Good American founder has everything he’s looking for in a potential partner, explaining, “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute,” before clarifying Khloé has “all the characteristics I want — that’s what I’m saying,” to which he got a big hug in return.