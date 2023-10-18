Scott Disick hasn’t had a serious relationship since he and Amelia Hamlin broke up in 2021, and being without a significant other is taking a toll on him. On the Thursday, October 19 episode of The Kardashians, the Talentless founder admitted he feels lonely “all the time” and that being a dad isn’t enough for him.

The Flip It Like Disick alum, 40, made the confession to Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, adding, “I can’t live with just having my kids.” Scott shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with former partner Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

Scott hasn’t been looking in the ideal places to meet a potential girlfriend, joking to Kris, 67, that strip clubs are where he has the most interaction with women. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch then tried to help him determine what he wants in a woman … and it turns out Khloé, 39, fit the bill.

“If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?” Kris asked Scott, who turned to the Good American founder and asked, “How tall are you?”

Scott then said that Khloé has everything he’s looking for, explaining, “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute,” before clarifying, “She’s got all the characteristics I want — that’s what I’m saying,” to which he got a big hug in return and an “aww” from Koko.

Kris claimed in a confessional, “I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé,” but added, “Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen have a crush on Khloé.”

Scott has been single for the most part ever since he split with Amelia, 22, in September 2021 after a nearly year-long romance. Prior to that, he was involved in a three-year relationship with Sofia Richie. The pair split in August 2020, and the heiress, 25, went on to marry music executive Elliot Grainge in April 2023.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s longest relationship was with Kourtney. They were together for nine years before splitting for good in July 2015 after his drinking problems were spiraling out of control. Fans watched their ups and downs play out throughout KUWTK, including the births of their children and their drama as a couple.

After Scott and Kourtney’s relationship came to an end, he began to get more flirty with Khloé. He called her his “Woman Crush Wednesday” in a March 2019 Instagram post of the pair, and gushed she was “Looking 2 fine” next to a February 2022 Instagram photo of her wearing a strapless catsuit.

Khloé for her part has always made it clear where they stand, as they are as close as actual siblings.

“I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2019 birthday tribute. “I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady.”