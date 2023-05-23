Breaking her silence. Kim Kardashian made a rare comment about her former marriage ex-husband Kanye West, more than two years after filing for divorce,

“Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn’t work out that it’s a failure, but I don’t really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That’s not a failure. That is so beautiful,” Kim, 42, said during the Monday, May 22, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast. She also discussed her differences with Kanye, 45, while not using his name.

“Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don’t want the help,” Kim explained. “You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”

“You can’t really force things upon other people,” the SKIMS founder continued, adding, “You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level.”

Kim told listeners to focus on “align[ment] in the same values and morals and things at your core.” She shared, “It’s OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”

After her split from Kanye, Kim went on to date comedian Pete Davidson for 10 months, amicably splitting in August 2022. She’s still optimistic about finding love again.

“I think I will always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” Kim said. “I definitely will take my time,” she added about finding a future boyfriend.

The entrepreneur said that she takes the four children she shares with Kanye — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, — into account when it comes to allowing someone into her life.

“I think there are so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” Kim explained. “If I can look at everything I did wrong and really not try to make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.”

Kim and Kanye began dating in April 2012, and married on May 24, 2014, in a castle outside Florence, Italy. The former couple split in February 2021 and their divorce was finalized in 2022.

She opened up about why they split during the June 3, 2021, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She cried to her sisters, “I honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know?”

She then added that Kanye “deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.”

On the following week’s episode, Kim confessed to mom Kris Jenner, “After turning 40 this year, I realized, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.’ To me, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

“I want someone that we have the same shows in common; I want someone that wants to work out with me … it’s like the little things is what I don’t have.” Kim explained, adding, “I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”