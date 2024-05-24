Zac Brown and estranged wife Kelly Yazdi entered a whirlwind relationship after meeting in 2021. The pair privately tied the knot in August 2023 and much like their nuptials, they kept their split out of the public eye four months later. However, their divorce turned ugly in May 2024 after Kelly seemingly shared subliminal message poems via Instagram leading the “Chicken Fried” singer to file a restraining order against her.

What Is Kelly Yazdi’s Job?

Kelly holds a few titles in the entertainment industry as an actress and stuntwoman. The Minnesota native is also a model and biker, huntress and platform Wild Ride founder.

“When she isn’t on the road, Kelly is out exploring the world and promoting active wellness,” Kelly’s website bio reads. “She’s an SCI world record bowhunter, and holds four IUSA Spearfishing world records.”

After meeting Zac, she was hired as his brand Zac Brown Collective Inc.’s social media coordinator in August 2022, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

When Did Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown Get Engaged?

The country singer, who was married to first wife Shelly Brown from 2006 to 2018, popped the big question during a romantic getaway to Hawaii in 2022. Kelly and Zac said “I Do” in an intimate Georgia wedding in August 2023 and called it quits four months later.

Why Did Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown Divorce?

“We are in the process of divorce. … We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together,” the pair said in a joint statement in December 2023.

What Did Kelly Yazdi Write in Her Poem?

On May 13, Kelly shared part 1 of her Butterflies Don’t Belong In Nests poem via Instagram.

“What will become of this story inside my chest?/ Will I excavate it from my bones give it light and water, and air?/ Let it bloom into a garden of flowers in your name?/ Or will I let it stay and let you bury me?” the poem began.

Kelly dropped part 2 two days later, including a video montage with her voiceover audio version of her poem.

“There is a story inside my chest … it’s been piecing together for a while now. months and months, pages and pages. like an embryo growing in the womb maturing daily nearly ready to claim life …” the poem began, which was also written in her caption.

Why Did Zac Brown File a Restraining Order Against Kelly Yazdi?

Zac filed an emergency temporary restraining order against Kelly on May 17, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

Included in the filing, which also included his brand, Zac requested the court demand that Kelly “immediately remove” the Instagram post of her writing.

Kelly responded to her ex’s legal action on May 19 via Instagram video and attached her official statement in the caption of the post.

“No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce,” she wrote. “I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any “confidential information” about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.”

Kelly concluded the post by revealing, “Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me.”