Zahara Jolie-Pitt Dances With Sorority Sisters in New Video

Zahara Jolie-Pitt appears to be having a great time at Spelman College! The oldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was seen showing off her dance moves alongside her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters in a new video nine months after she joined the organization.

Zahara, 19, was spotted in a line of young women walking and doing a choreographed dance to “Back Outside” by Anycia and Latto as a crowd of people cheered them on, as seen in a video shared on TikTok. The sorority sisters wore shades of green for the event, with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars’ daughter sporting a tank top, denim shorts and sneakers.

Many fans in the comments called out the famous teen and expressed excitement over her appearing to have such a good time at the school.

“Zahara Jolie slayyyyy,” one fan wrote, while another person added, “Aye, I see Angelina Jolie daughter.”

“I swearrr I’m loving this for Zahara,” a third user commented.

“The excitement that I felt when I see Zahara !!!!!! go ahead and live your best college life girllllll yasssss!” a fourth person wrote.

The teen has been a student at Spelman College since August 2022. Angelina, 49, was with her daughter on move-in day and shared a photo as she wished Zahara well on her new adventure.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the Salt actress wrote on Instagram in July 2022. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Zahara first joined the Mu Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which was founded in 1908 as the first historically Black sorority, in November 2023 during her sophomore year of college. She introduced herself at the initiation ceremony as Zahara Marley Jolie, leaving “Pitt” out of her name.

“[I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said during the ceremony on November 15, 2023, as seen in a video shared by Essence.

Zahara was not the only Jolie-Pitt child to seemingly snub Brad, 60, by dropping his last name. The Bullet Train actor and Angelina’s daughter Vivienne, 16, was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders in late May.

Meanwhile, the exes’ daughter Shiloh, 18, became the first of their six kids to take legal steps toward a name change by filing court paperwork on her birthday on May 27. Her petition to become “Shiloh Jolie” was granted on August 19, Life & Style confirmed.

Brad and Angelina also share sons Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Knox, 16. The kids have had a complicated relationship with their father since the Maleficent star filed for divorce in 2016. At times, the differences in their individual relationships with Brad have caused a divide between them, a source exclusively told Life & Style in April.

“The siblings do get into arguments about their parents,” the insider said. “While Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne are all adamantly on Team Angie, Shiloh and Knox continue to talk to their dad. The other kids don’t understand their connection to Brad. They try to persuade them to switch sides, and it causes a lot of tension.”