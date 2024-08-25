Zoe Kravitz Gushes About Seeing Taylor Swift Perform

Zoë Kravitz is a certified Swiftie! The Blink Twice director had nothing but praise for her friend Taylor Swift during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s crazy,” Zoë, 35, told Jimmy, 49, on August 23 when he asked what it was like to see Taylor, 34, perform. “I mean, I’m not surprised Taylor is scary talented at everything she does, so it’s not surprising that she’s so good. But what is weirder, actually, to me, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people that is, she just comes over after and like, we drink some wine and like, eat a burger and hang out.”

Zoë continued, “ You would just never know that she just performed at Wembley. There are actually a lot of famous people who don’t let you forget that they’re famous. You know what I mean? They bring Wembley home with them, if that makes sense. She really just turns into a normal person.”

Jimmy also shared a sweet video that Zoë’s fiancé, Channing Tatum, took of the two of them during Taylor’s performance. Zoë was seen dancing to “Shake It Off” before Channing, 44, turned the camera to show both him and her as he planted a kiss on Zoë’s cheek.

The Big Little Lies actress also reminisced about how she and Channing began their relationship during her time on The Tonight Show. Jimmy showed a photo of Zoë riding on the back of the Magic Mike star’s bike and he pointed out that this was the picture that first sparked speculation that Channing and Zoë might be dating.

“I was going to my writing partner’s house. I was still writing Blink Twice at the time, and we hadn’t been seen together,” Zoë said. “[Channing] was just like, ‘Let me walk you over. We’re only going a few blocks.’ It was the beginning of summer. You know when the seasons change and you don’t know how to dress and it’s confusing?”

John Phillips / Getty Images

The Batman star continued, “I’d worn jeans and it was so hot and I kept complaining. He was like, ‘Just get on the back of the bike. It’s four blocks. No one’s going to see.’ The second I get on the back, I see some guy [take a photo], and there we go.”

Zoë was promoting her new movie, the twisty psychological thriller Blink Twice, which actually features Channing in the lead role. Channing plays Slater King, a tech billionaire, who meets a cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie). He invites Frida on a vacation with his friends to his private island. However, once Frida arrives she begins to notice strange events occurring and she has to fight for her life to make it off the island.

“It is a rollercoaster of emotions,” Zoë told Jimmy of the film. “There are elements of it that are very fun, but we explore themes like power, the abuse of power, sexual abuse. So, it is important that the audience knows that going in, because I do want the audience to feel taken care of and to feel safe.”