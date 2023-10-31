Zoë Kravitz had a comfortable childhood thanks to her famous parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. By the time she got to high school, though, Zoë began earning her own money as an actress. Over the years, the Big Little Lies star has racked up a number of jobs in the entertainment industry and has amassed an impressive net worth.

What Is Zoe Kravitz’s Net Worth?

Zoë has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Zoe Kravitz Make Money?

Zoë is best known for her career as an actress. She starred in her first movie, No Reservations, in 2007 and has been working steadily ever since. Zoë had her breakthrough movie role in 2011’s X-Men: First Class. She landed another impressive mainstream role when she was cast as Christina in Divergent, which premiered in 2014. She returned for two more installments in the franchise, appearing in Insurgent in 2015 and Allegiant in 2016. Another one of Zoë’s notable film roles was as Leta Lestrange in the Fantastic Beasts series. She portrayed Catwoman in 2022’s The Batman, too.

Fans have also gotten to see Zoë’s work on the small screen. Her first television role was in Californication, where she appeared in eight episodes in 2011. She also guest starred on an episode of Portlandia in 2016. However, Zoë’s biggest TV role was as Bonnie Carlson in Big Little Lies, which aired for two seasons on HBO in 2017 and 2019. It’s estimated that she made $380,000 per episode in season 1 and $3 million per episode in season 2, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She also starred in Hulu’s 2020 series High Fidelity.

In addition to acting, Zoë is also a musician, although she said that she mostly considers music to be a hobby. While she’s released some of her own work, she also collaborated with her friend Taylor Swift on the singer’s 2022 album, Midnights. Zoë is listed as cowriter on the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze.”

Success in acting helped Zoë land a number of modeling campaigns as well. She is an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent and has worked with Vera Wang, Swarovski and more.

What Is Lenny Kravitz’s Net Worth?

Zoë has garnered an impressive resume of her own, but she comes from money, as well. Although Zoë’s parents, Lisa and Lenny, divorced when she was just five years old, they have remained amicable. Zoë lived with her mom until she was 11 when she moved to Miami to live with her rockstar father.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lenny has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned his fortune as a singer, producer and actor. Meanwhile, Lisa has her own fortune, with a reported net worth of $10 million.