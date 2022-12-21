Sorry, Yankee fans, Aaron Judge is off the market! The MLB captain married wife Samantha Bracksieck during a quiet Hawaiian wedding ceremony in December 2021, but she’s been supporting him long before they officially tied the knot.

“My wife has been with me through it all and she’s calm as a cucumber, that’s for sure,” the outfielder shared during a post-game press conference in September 2022 as Judge, 30, attempted to break the American League home run record that same season — which he did the following month with No. 62.

But who is the baseball MVP’s wife and how did they meet? Keep reading for more details, including her hometown, job and more.

Who Is Aaron Judge’s Wife?

Just like her athletic counterpart, Samantha attended Linden High School in Linden, California, which is where they met. Following their graduation, the high school sweethearts both attended California State University, Fresno.

Samantha made her first appearance on Judge’s Instagram in 2014. “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone and always be grateful for what you have!” he captioned the post, showing off his then-girlfriend.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

How Long Have Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck Been Together?

The long-term lovers were reportedly on and off for years before briefly calling it quits. However, they rekindled their romance in 2019 and have been going strong ever since. While they sparked engagement rumors during the Yankees’ 2021 season, the pair never commented on their love life.

Fans were over the moon for their favorite player when photos of Judge and Samantha’s wedding were released in December 2021. Months later, the MLB star shared a brief glimpse into married life via Instagram.

“What a time we had out in L.A. for the All Star break! Can’t thank Yankee fans and all the fans out there for their support and making this one of the best years yet!” the right fielder captioned his July 2022 post, which featured a shot of himself and Samantha walking a red carpet. “Time to get rolling in the 2nd half!”

Did Samantha Bracksieck Get a DUI?

In February 2020, Samantha was pulled over while driving in Arizona with her headlights off, TMZ reported. She was charged with an extreme DUI, classified as a BAC of .15 — .19, a DUI; drugs toxic vapor or combination, DUI with BAC or .08 or more, violation of lighted lamps requirements and drive in one lane; unsafe lane change, Life & Style can confirm

Eight months after the incident, in October 2020, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI, and the subsequent charges were dropped. Per court documents viewed by Life & Style Samantha had to pay more than $2,000 in fines. According to TMZ, she also had to attend an alcohol abuse screening and was sentenced to ten days in jail, however nine were suspend and one was credited for time served.

Judge, for his part, has never spoken publicly about the situation.