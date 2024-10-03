Adam Brody Dating History: Rachel Bilson, Leighton Meester, More

Adam Brody made the girlies swoon as Seth Cohen in the early aughts with The O.C. and now, he’s at it again with his new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This. As it turns out, a lot of people want this, and fans are dying to know more about Adam’s dating history.
O.C. fans had their dreams come true when Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts became a real life item. Adam and Rachel Bilson met while playing the teenage lovebirds on the popular series. The two felt sparks and before long, they were together. Adam and Rachel dated from 2003 to 2006 while filming The O.C., but broke up during the show’s fourth and final season.
Kirsten Dunst
After Rachel, Adam was briefly connected to Bring It On star Kirsten Dunst in 2007, although little is known about their time together.
Teresa Palmer
Adam met Teresa Palmer during the pre-production of The Justice League in 2008. Unfortunately, the film was canceled days before they were supposed to begin shooting, but that didn’t stop Teresa and Adam getting to know one another. Despite the movie’s cancellation, the pair took a road trip around Australia before their fling fizzled out.
Lorene Scafaria
In 2009, Adam sparked dating rumors when he was spotted with writer and director Lorene Scafaria. The two worked together on the film Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and were also both in the band Shortcoats. Their last appearance together was at the Scream 4 premiere in 2011.
Leighton Meester
No one saw a Gossip Girl/O.C. mashup coming! However, that’s exactly what happened when Adam was introduced to Leighton Meester by Josh Schwartz who produced both series. The two worked beside one another on The Oranges in 2011, but it was two years before they officially began dating. Adam got down on one knee in November 2013, and he and Leighton secretly tied the knot in February 2014. Since marrying, he and Leighton have welcomed two children together.
