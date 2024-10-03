Adam Brody Dating History: Rachel Bilson, Leighton Meester, More

Leighton Meester

No one saw a Gossip Girl/O.C. mashup coming! However, that’s exactly what happened when Adam was introduced to Leighton Meester by Josh Schwartz who produced both series. The two worked beside one another on The Oranges in 2011, but it was two years before they officially began dating. Adam got down on one knee in November 2013, and he and Leighton secretly tied the knot in February 2014. Since marrying, he and Leighton have welcomed two children together.