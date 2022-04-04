She found love! Addison Rae and boyfriend Omer Fedi packed on the PDA while walking the Grammy Awards red carpet in April 2022 after previously keeping their relationship under wraps. But who is the guy that stole the TikTok star’s heart? Keep reading to meet the budding music mogul.

He’s a Musical Prodigy

The Tel Aviv, Israel, native is a talented guitar player and has always played the drums. According to an October 2020 interview with MTV News, Omer’s dad “was one of the most accomplished and well-respected drummers in Israel.”

When it comes to making music, Omer isn’t really keen on being the face of his songs.

“I’m more of a behind-the-scenes guy, and I’m not even close to reaching my [songwriting] goals,” the musician shared while chatting with Variety in April 2021. “My friends push me to be better every day and I want to help them be the greatest artists of all time. I’m simply along to be a part of the journey.”

He Has Tons of Famous Friends and Collaborators

“I wanna make my friends the biggest artists in the world,” he told MTV News in the same interview. His dreams are already coming true. Omer is the mastermind behind major songs, including “Mood” by 24kGoldn and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.

He’s even best friends with The Kid LAROI, which is coincidentally how he met Addison.

“I feel like they did probably, maybe meet through me — don’t quote me on that. But I think they probably met through me,” the “Stay” singer recalled during a SiriusXM interview in September 2021. “No one really had any idea, it was kind of a low-key situation.”

His Net Worth

Several websites have estimated that Omer’s net worth is anywhere between $1 million to $2 million. That being said, things are only looking up for the budding music star.

He and Addison Are in Love

The duo started making headlines for their possible romance in July 2021. Although the two haven’t shared many details about their relationship, Addison and Omer have been spotted on multiple dates around Los Angeles throughout their time together.

“I love being in love,” she shared via Twitter in November 2021. Then, Addison posted a video of herself and Omer on Instagram.

Months later, they walked the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet together and packed on some major PDA. “My bfs nominated,” the “Obsessed” songstress captioned an Instagram post showing off her look from the night.