TikTok star Addison Rae is one of the internet’s hottest influencers — and fans are really invested in the Louisiana native’s love life. Recently, she was rumored to be dating producer Omer Fedi, and it seems the pair have made their romance Instagram official.

On July 31, the He’s All That star posted a video of the pair’s shadows making out via her Instagram Stories. Days later, the musician commented on one of Addison’s sexy new snapshots and wrote, “I’m in love with you.”

Prior to her romance with Omer, the social media personality dated fellow TikToker Bryce Hall. They started dating in 2019 and split the same year. They got back together a year after their breakup in October 2020, but by March of 2021, they had called it quits for good. “I’ll be honest. I ended it,” Bryce revealed during an appearance on the “BFFs” podcast. “I was just not in the mindset for a relationship.”

The same month, Bryce took to his YouTube channel to confirm the split and deny rumors that he cheated. “I never cheated on Addison,” he explained in the three-minute video. “Addison and I broke up about a month ago and kept everything semi-private on social media. … Both of us are going through a s—t ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don’t necessarily comfortably want to talk about, to a camera especially. With all that stress, we’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.”

In a YouTube video with Hailey Bieber, Addison opened up about her public romances, noting she “never really made it a point to share details about anything.”

“Me and Bryce, for example, so many people’s eyes were on us out of nowhere,” she told Justin Bieber‘s wife. “It was hard to adjust to the thought of people being interested in that or seeing it and reacting to it. More than usual, people being concerned about your relationship stuff. I think the lesson I learned from it is keep your circle small and keep your fights private. Keep intimate things private. And respect each other.”

