Braddison is over … again. TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall reportedly split following cheating rumors after Bryce’s trip to Las Vegas last month.

“Addison broke up with Bryce,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 23. “She feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life. They’re so on and off though, so don’t be surprised if they get back together at some point.”

Courtesy of Addison Rae/Instagram

Addison, 20, seemed to confirm the split herself during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe the same day while speaking about her first single, “Obsessed.”

“So the night recording this … I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time,” the She’s All That actress explained. “I dropped him off at his house … He looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.'”

Cheating rumors began circulating about Bryce, 21, earlier this month when YouTuber KeemStar claimed to have screenshots from a woman who alleged she hooked up with the TikToker in Vegas.

“I didn’t cheat on Addison,” Bryce tweeted on March 1 to shut down speculation while he was experiencing backlash from Braddison fans.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

However, two days later, Addison shared a cryptic message on social media about handling things privately “offline.”

“I love y’all and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me. Sharing my life with y’all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline,” the Louisiana native wrote on her Instagram Story on March 3. “When and if I want to share, I will make that decision. thank you again for all the love and support. Hate is never the answer.”

Addison and Bryce first started fueling relationship rumors in October 2019. They publicly flirted and posted videos together teasing a possible romance. However, things seemed to be hot and cold between them as they repeatedly claimed to be “just friends” for over a year.

Finally, in November 2020, the duo dropped a YouTube video called “The Truth About Us.” Addison confirmed Bryce asked her to be his girlfriend in October of that year. She also cleared up questions about their on-again, off-again dynamic.

“We’ve only broken up one time,” Addison said at the time. “That was because we dated for three days. It is true. I know I denied that. But we did date for three days one time, then I broke up with him.”

It looks like Addison and Bryce are off … for now.