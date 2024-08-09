Adele has shocked fans by confessing she wants a long break from music and could quit the industry altogether, as loved ones led by partner Rich Paul work overtime to lift her spirits and snap her out of a major funk, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Adele hasn’t been the same since she had to postpone her Las Vegas show and everyone attacked her for it,” the insider says. “Her confidence took a huge hit, and she got quite a chip on her shoulder over it, too.”

The “Hello” singer, 36, took to social media in February to announce: “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency.” She explained that, after her last run of shows ended in November 2023, she had gotten sick and had not received “the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed” in January.

The London-born singer ended her statement with “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience.”

The insider continues: “She honestly couldn’t believe how vicious people were when all she was doing was trying to make sure she gave her fans the show she felt they deserved.”

“She went through with her commitment and did her residency, but it sucked a lot of the joy from it for her and she’s really burnt out and exhausted.”

This wasn’t the first time Adele has been forced to cancel or postpone shows due to ill health, either. In 2011, the singer underwent vocal cord surgery to remove a benign polyp. Luckily, the surgery went well and she even gave her surgeon a shoutout at the 2012 Grammys.

Then, in 2017, she canceled two sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium, which holds 98,000 people, after straining her vocal cords during the first two shows of the four originally planned.

“To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” Adele said at the time.

After that, in what Adele had said was the worst moment of her entire career, she canceled a planned three-month Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before the first show was set to begin in January 2022.

“The fact that she went so public with her feelings has raised alarm bells for people in her world,” the insider says of the singer’s most recent cancellation. “There’s a feeling that it could be a cry for help and a sign she’s in need of some support,” the source says.

“That’s where Rich and her friends and family are coming in to lift her spirits to remind her how great she is and how valued she is.”

Adele first started dating super agent Rich Paul in the summer of 2021. Adele began sporting a diamond ring in 2022, sparking engagement rumors. On Friday, August 9, Adele confirmed their engagement in a viral video of her concert in Munich, Germany.

“Rich has been cooking her nice dinners and making sure she gets plenty of rest. And her friends have been showing up to just hang with her in her downtime, not demanding anything from her.”

“No one really believes she’s going to quit music, they think she just needs a good break, but there are certainly fears for her state of mind so the focus right now is very much on building her back up.”