‘Tis the season — well, awards season, that is! It’s the famous time of year when our favorite entertainers pull out their Sunday best as they pose for red carpet snaps and attend shows which honor their contributions to film and television. Along with jaw-dropping ensembles, celebs debut iconic hair and makeup looks during awards season.

Case in point: Ali Wong brought home the gold for her role as Amy Lau in Netflix’s cult-favorite Beef. While we cheered her on as she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, we couldn’t help but fan out over the sleek and sophisticated hairdo she rocked on the big night.

Celebrity hairstylist Clay Hawkins revealed to Life & Style in a press release that he used two drugstore products to achieve the elegant ‘do. “For Ali Wong’s Golden Globe look, we wanted to compliment her beautiful Dior gown with a simple and elegant low bun,” he explained. According to Hawkins, the decision to go with a bun was inspired by the weather. “The Santa Anas [winds] are in full effect right now in Los Angeles, so we wanted something wind-proof for such a big night. When doing a simple hairstyle, it’s ALL about the details,” he shared.

After applying three droplets of Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Density Boost Scalp Serum to Wong’s damp scalp, he delivered “a few sprays” of Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Density Boost Root Lift Thickening Spray to “lift and strengthen the strands for fuller hair and touchable volume, before blowing drying and smoothing with the GHD Helio Blowdryer and GHD Chronos Styler.

This isn’t your average hairspray. Developed with dermatologists and Dove skincare expertise, this volumizing spray delivers lasting, touchable volume. It increases root lift so visibly flat hair can achieve larger-than-life volume.

Some hairsprays may leave a greasy film and weigh the locks down, but this spray features a lightweight formula which fortifies without leaving a trace on the hair. One of the biggest draws to this spray is the fact that it’s enriched with vitamins B3 and E, zinc and peptides to nourish the scalp and hair.

