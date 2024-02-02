Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dear readers, have you heard? Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow today. So, get ready to start your countdown, because an early spring is officially on the way! Bidding adieu to dreary weather isn’t the only thing that’s exciting about the upcoming change in season.

Just ask any fashionista and they’ll tell you serving luxurious springtime looks comes immediately after. While we can’t wait to pull out lightweight fabrics and powdery pastel shades, there are fun basics you can wear during the transition.

Welcome, the Pumiey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. It’s a surefire option that will become one of your favorite basics this season. This top is a part of Pumiey’s brand new Smoke Cloud Pro Collection. It’s made from a butter-soft fabric that, according to this shopper, rivals the luxe yet compressing material of high-end designer options.

Finding a compressing top that isn’t transparent is a challenge many shoppers face. Thanks to durable materials, this top isn’t see-through. It features single-layer sleeves and double-layer fabric on the body to guarantee comfort and opacity. The contrasting fabric is breathable, ensuring that shoppers stay comfortable while they’re wearing it.

The comfort and flattering fit left shoppers excited to buy this shirt in multiple hues. It’s available in 11 colors, including jet black, a pink shade named blush and splashed white.

The best part about this top is that you’ll want to wear it just about every day. Whether you want to recreate a look inspired by a viral aesthetic or find something to wear to your next teeth cleaning, this shirt fits the bill. Team it with sweatpants and Ugg boots when you’re making a last-minute grocery store run. You can style it with puffer vests, jeans and booties for your next night out with your besties. Plus, you can pair it with business casual trousers to nail the office siren aesthetic. The options are endless, and for the price, you can’t beat it.

Shop this fashionable and functional top while your size is still in stock!

