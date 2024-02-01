Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Building a functional fashion repertoire doesn’t have to be a massive undertaking. Stocking up on durable bottoms, comfortable footwear and functional tops are the basis of any capsule wardrobe. No matter your style preference, there are a few bits and pieces that work for every shopper. Just think about your favorite T-shirt!

Along with providing comfort, T-shirts are a versatile fashion essential. You can dress them up underneath blazers and oversized cardigans when you’re heading into a professional setting. But when the occasion calls for chill vibes, T-shirts look fabulous with jeans and flats. You can even pair them with joggers or mix and match them with pants from the two-piece sets we adore!

If you’re on the hunt for a new black T-shirt, prepare to be wowed. The Trendy Queen Basic T-Shirt is on sale for 53% — bumping the original price from $27 all the way down to $13!

Not only is this comfy shirt on sale, but buyers claim it fits similarly to tops from wildly popular designer brands like Skims. It’s made from a mashup of elastic and comfy materials, resulting in a lightweight, skin-friendly fit. It comes with a scoop neck design and short sleeves that aren’t too tight on the arms. No discomfort here!

Buyers will want to score this top in multiple colors after checking out the extensive shade range. From muted shades, like latte and light gray, to bright pops of color, there are so many fun ways to style this top. Fashionistas inspired by the office siren aesthetic can pair the white option with a leather pencil skirt and matching slingbacks. Shoppers on the hunt for the quiet luxury aesthetic can team the apricot shade with a pair of matching trousers for a monochromatic look. Of course, you can keep things super casual styling this top with jeans and your favorite sneakers.

Satisfied Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about this top. One reviewer claimed that it was the best T-shirt they ever purchased. “I bought this t-shirt in 3 colors,” one customer noted. “It’s so flattering, comfortable and cute. It’s affordable too.” The shopper went on to share what else they liked about the top. “It’s not see-through and it’s great quality,” they raved. “I love it and highly recommend it.”

Another reviewer called out the light compression and comfort. “I have heard this is a good Skims dupe,” the shopper began. “It’s stretchy and very soft. I love the length. It isn’t cropped but it hits me right at the waist and it isn’t long.” According to the shopper, the top delivers “great light compression,” so they can wear it without a bra or nipple covers.

No matter where you plan to dress up (or down this year, you can’t go wrong with adding a basic T-shirt to your wardrobe. This lightweight and compressing tee may become your favorite garment to wear!

Get the Trendy Queen Basic T-Shirt for just $13 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.