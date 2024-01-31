Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Miniskirts are having the ultimate fashion moment right now. From Y2K-inspired micro minis to athleisure-approved tennis skirts, you can’t go wrong participating on the emerging trend. In general, miniskirts are fun and flirty finds which you can dress up or down to meet your needs. With that in mind, we recently stumbled across a miniskirt with over 60,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and had to learn all about it! Best of all? It’s on sale for 34% off!

The Urban Coco miniskirt is an undisputed hit with shoppers. The skirt is made from stretchy fabric that feels amazing on the skin. It comes equipped with flirty flares and a thick elastic waistband that won’t dig into your sides. The material is thick and flowy, but you don’t have to worry about it being see-through!

Scoring this skirt while it’s on sale is a no-brainer, but the hard part comes when you have to select a color. Choosing between 24 different shades is a pretty difficult. It comes in basic shades like black and navy blue, but shoppers can even snag it in trendy plaid and polka dot prints.

Get the Urban CoCo Miniskirt for just $14 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

This skirt is ideal for casual looks and dressy ones too. When you’re in a laidback mood, team this miniskirt with an oversized graphic sweatshirt and combat boots. Want to dress it up? Layer a short-sleeve vest over a collared blouse and pair it with sassy stockings and heels. Simply put, you can have tons of fun with this skirt!

Now that we’ve gotten the overview out of the way, let’s get into some of the reviews left by savvy Amazon customers. “This skirt has a flattering fit and the navy blue is a lovely color,” one shopper shared. “The material is flowy, but not thin and good quality. There are so many different ways to wear it and the length is just right for me.”

Another shopper shared helpful styling tips. “I would recommend wearing at least some biker shorts underneath regardless of weather so you don’t have a Marilyn Monroe moment,” they advised. “Either way, this skirt was a 10/10 to me.”

