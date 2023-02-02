There’s a new big bad in the Outer Banks! Well, technically, he’s in the Caribbean but Carlos Singh appears to be someone the Pogues don’t want to mess with.

“You and your friends hold the key to the ultimate conquest, El Dorado,” the character, played by actor Andy McQueen, told Kiara (Madison Bailey) in the Outer Banks season 3 trailer. “And that, my young friend, is my destiny.”

Keep reading for everything to know about the character and who plays him.

Who Is Carlos Singh in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Carlos Singh is “a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own,” according to the Deadline description of the character from June 2022. While not much information is known about the character thus far, it appears he’s going to start some trouble for the teens.

Who Is Andy McQueen?

The Canadian actor, 31, playing the new role is known for his past appearances in Fahrenheit 451, Books of Blood, I Like Movies, The Handmaid’s Tale, Jack Ryan, The Girlfriend Experience, Station Eleven and more.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

When it comes to speaking about his Outer Banks role, the Netflix star has stayed quiet. However, fellow actress Glenda MacInnis did share a tribute to Andy on Instagram when the trailer dropped.

“One year ago @imandymcqueen started this completely insane thing and it’s been full speed unreal,” she wrote in February 2023.

What Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 About?

Netflix’s official description states that “after losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks,” the Pogues are on a deserted island which, initially, “seems like an idyllic home.” However, the vacation bliss doesn’t last.

“Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives,” the logline continued. “They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world — and the only way out is together.”