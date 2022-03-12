A chill fashionista! Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen sporting some edgy ripped jeans while out with her mom in West Hollywood.

The trendy teen, 15, wore a white, long-sleeved sweatshirt and a blue face mask on Friday, March 11, keeping her sleeves rolled up as she carried a box, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. Her pants were torn at the knees and she donned white sneakers, whereas the Maleficent actress, 46, kept it classy with an all-black ensemble and matching slip-on shoes. She appeared to be typing on her phone while also wearing a black face mask.

Shiloh has become quite the fan-favorite after she made multiple appearances on the red carpet with her mama and her five siblings — Zahara, Maddox, Pax and twins Vivenne and Knox — in October and November 2021 at multiple premieres for Angelina’s superhero movie, Eternals. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actress shares her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The aspiring dancer was first seen looking simply elegant in a black mini dress alongside Angie and sister Zahara, 16, at the Eternals Rome premiere in late October 2021. However, Shiloh made sure to add her own touch to the ensemble, wearing yellow, polka-dotted high-top sneakers. Three days later, she was spotted rocking Angie’s vintage Dior black and white, floral-print halter dress at the London premiere. And at the afterparty, the teenager showed her true style by wearing a funky, rock ’n’ roll-style periwinkle blue jacket, plain black shorts and black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers.

Whenever she’s not showing off her fashionable side at high-profile events with the Salt star, Shiloh enjoys taking dance classes. She was spotted in a video that went viral on Instagram and TikTok in late November 2021, performing a choreographed routine to Missy Elliot’s “Get Ur Freak On.” The following month, the young dancer was noticed walking out of one session, rocking a black sweatshirt, coordinating sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” a source previously told In Touch about her hobby in November 2021, adding that the skill comes effortlessly to her. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

It’s easy for the young adult to remember the routines by heart and perform them easily, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent,” the insider added. “Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder.”