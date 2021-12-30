She’s a trendsetter! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked stylish in black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt after a dance class in Los Angeles. The teen daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt definitely knows how to rock cool streetstyle.

The 15-year-old looked like she worked up a sweat during the class and could be seen with her hair pulled back into a bun as she held on to a black backpack slung over her shoulder.

It’s no secret that Shiloh adores her dance class, and many fans have seen her skills after videos of the celebrity kid busting a move began circulating on TikTok and Instagram.

An insider told In Touch that Shiloh is a “natural dancer,” which her A-list parents “love” because neither Angie, 46, nor Brad, 58, “has that talent.”

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old, and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the insider said about the teen’s favorite hobby, adding that it’s a skill that comes quite easy to her. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Not only is Shiloh forging her own path with her passion of dance, but she’s also been stepping into the spotlight a bit more. She’s made multiple red carpet appearances with her famous mama and siblings in recent months. In addition to Shiloh, Angelina and Brad also share kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox.

During Shiloh’s multiple appearances around the world with the Maleficent actress while she was promoting The Eternals earlier this year, the teen stepped out wearing many upcycled looks previously worn by her famous mama.

Shiloh donned Angelina’s old Dior white and black floral-print halter dress at the London premiere and rocked her mom’s former tan sleeveless Gabriela Hearst slip dress at the Los Angeles viewing of the Marvel flick.

The Lara Croft actress said she wants her kids to raid her closet when asked about them rewearing her old looks.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me!” the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star told E! News’ Daily Pop in October. “’Take it, it’s your turn.’ Yeah, I’m that mom.”

