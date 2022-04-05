She found love again! JoJo Siwa revealed that she’s no longer a single lady following her October 2021 split from Kylie Prew.

Keep reading for everything we know about who JoJo’s new girlfriend is.

Who Is JoJo’s New Girlfriend?

“We’re not single,” the singer shared during a March 2022 appearance on the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast. “I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

The Nickelodeon star went on to say that she “went around the block” and “learned a lot” about herself but has reached a place where she’s “very happy.”

When it comes to her significant other, JoJo did not reveal who she’s dating.

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love, I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” she told Extra at the GLAAD Media Awards that same month. “I’m very, very happy. It feels good and it feels right.”

Are JoJo and Kylie Back Together?

Some fans on social media have speculated that she and Kylie are back together. Months before announcing she was off the market, some followers wondered if she and TikTok star Katie Mills were more than friends. However, JoJo has yet to acknowledge the fan theories about her love life.

The “Boomerang” singer came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she told fans in an Instagram Live video at the time. “You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nearly a month later, JoJo introduced fans to Florida teen Kylie, who went from her best friend to girlfriend.

“After being my best friend for over a year … I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend … and since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” JoJo wrote on Instagram in February 2021. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum announced her and Kylie’s split one month prior while appearing on the “This Is Paris” podcast in November 2021.