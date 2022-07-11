A new Bachelor Nation couple? The Bachelorette‘s Nayte Olukoya and The Bachelor‘s Deandra Kanu sparked romance rumors in July 2022 following Nayte’s split from Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young. According to a Bachelor fan account on Instagram, the duo may have been linked for longer than fans thought. Keep reading for clues that Nayte and Deandra might be dating.

How Long Have Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu Know Each Other?

An Instagram Stories post from the @bachelornation.scoop Instagram account shared a timeline of their rumored romance, which appeared to start as Michelle’s Bachelorette season was airing in late 2021. The fan account claimed that Deandra showed her interest in Nayte amid the season. However, he never followed her on social media until May 2022. At the time, @bachelornation.scoop reported that Nayte had followed Deandra along with some other Bachelor Nation ladies. Then, in early June 2022, Nayte and Michelle made a red carpet appearance at the Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. Days later, they announced their split.

When Did Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young Breakup?

On June 17, 2022, they shared respective Instagram Story posts announcing their split.

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle wrote, in part. “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me.”

In his own post, Nayte shared, “Sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

“We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends,” he added. “Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.”

Did Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu Confirm Their Relationship?

The Bachelor Nation alums have not spoken publicly about their rumored romance. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted Nayte at Deandra sitting together in a photo that was shared on @bachelornation.scoop. It’s unclear when the photo was taken. Other fans have speculated that Nayte and Deandra have been sharing jewelry, with one social media user claiming that they wore the same pearl necklace and Deandra was spotted with Nayte’s chain in various photos.

Michelle, for her part, hasn’t spoken out about the drama, but it appears that she unfollowed Nayte on Instagram amid the romance speculation.