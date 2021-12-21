Another Bachelor Nation couple? Bachelorette star Michelle Young’s finale with her final two contestants, Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones, airs on Tuesday, December 21. Are the leading lady and her winner still together or engaged? All of your burning questions are answered below!

Caution: Season 18 finale spoilers follow. Do not keep reading if you do not want to know how Michelle’s season ends!

Michelle, 28, and Nayte, 27, get engaged during the finale and are reportedly still together, according to Reality Steve.

The teacher has been teasing her happy ending for weeks, being careful not to give her current relationship status away. In November, she gushed that she was very content with the way her season wrapped during an interview with E! News.

“I’m in love with where I’m at. Coming into this process is such an abnormal thing, and walking into it, I wasn’t sure how it was going to end,” the reality star said at the time. “But I knew that I was going to be learning so much along the way, and that’s all I wanted.”

She added, “I wanted to go through it. I wanted to stay true to who I was. And I knew that if I did that, I would get something out of this entire process.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

That being said, Nayte’s storyline during the end of the season seemed to point to the contestant not being ready to make a commitment, despite him telling Michelle he was “falling in love” with her.

“I am feeling things for you that I never felt for anybody before,” he said. “It’s easy for me to close my eyes and picture a genuine life with you.”

The Austin native also said he could “most definitely” see himself proposing during the finale, but after meeting his family during hometown dates, Michelle began to have her doubts.

The contestant revealed that Michelle was the first woman he ever introduced to his parents and that his family rarely says “I love you.” In addition, Nayte’s stepdad, Charles, was very candid when asked if he thought his stepson would be ready to pop the question.

“He doesn’t know the difference between being in love and being married or being engaged,” Charles told the Minnesota native. “One’s a feeling, and one’s a commitment. They tie together very closely, but is he ready for that? I don’t know if he can handle this. I don’t know if he’s going to get to that point.”