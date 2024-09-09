Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have been the subject of feud rumors after a series of events led fans to believe they had a falling out. The pair have since shown where they stand.

Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Feuding?

Apparently not. The “Karma” singer was seen laughing and hugging Brittany when they attended the U.S. Open men’s final on September 8, 2024, three days after they attended the Chiefs season opener at Arrowhead Stadium separately on September 5, 2024.

In a starry double date, Taylor was joined by boyfriend Travis Kelce, along with his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and wife Brittany. The Grammy winner was seen chatting happily with the pregnant Texas native in the stands.

The foursome watched world No. 1 ranked Jannik Sinner beat American Taylor Fritz for his second grand slam title.

Following the tennis tournament, the group changed clothes and headed into Manhattan for a couples’ date night dinner at Meduza Mediterrania restaurant.

Getty Images

How Did Rumors Start That Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Were Feuding?

Brittany came under fire for “liking” an August 13, 2024, Instagram post shared by former President Donald Trump that outlined 20 points on his “2024 GOP Platform.” Some of the items included were “keep men OUT of women’s sports” and “stop the migrant invasion.”

After a screenshot showing her Instagram account liking the post went viral, Brittany hit back at critics in an August 23, 2024, Instagram Story. It read, “I mean honestly. To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

The former college athlete doubled down with another Instagram Story on August 26, 2024, quoting author Shane Pruitt.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today … You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” the message read, while Brittany added, “Read that again.”

On September 4, 2024,Trump thanked “beautiful” Brittany “for so strongly defending me,” in a Truth Social post, adding about her and Super Bowl LVIII MVP husband Patrick, “What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!”

While Brittany is seemingly supporting Donald Trump for president in the November 5, 2024, election, Taylor came out to support Democratic candidates in 2018 and 2020.

Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Instagram

The Pennsylvania native shared a plate of cookies decorated to show she was voting for Joe Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential race on October 7, 2020.

Taylor wrote in the caption, “I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the TV a lot. And I also have custom cookies.”

So far, Taylor has not revealed if she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the November election, after Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term in July 2024.

Brittany Mahomes Joined Taylor Swift at Her Rhode Island House Party Amid the Trump Controversy

While Brittany was embroiled in the fuss surrounding her seemingly supporting Trump, she and Patrick flew to Rhode Island to take part in Taylor’s end of summer party and birthday weekend party for pal Blake Lively on August 24, 2024.

The weekend festivities were held at the “Blank Space” singer’s Watch Hill, Rhode Island, vacation home. In addition to Travis, Taylor, Brittany and Patrick, the foursome were joined by Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper, as well as birthday girl Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Sat Separately at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Opening Game

Both WAGS were at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on their significant others at the Chiefs’ season opening game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, unlike during the 2023 season, they didn’t join each other in a suite and were never shown together. The game took place one day after Trump thanked Brittany for her support.

Taylor sat with Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and the trio were shown in numerous cutaways throughout NBC’s live telecast enjoying the game. Brittany was never shown in cutaways, although she shared pictures from her suite watching the game with daughter Sterling.

After the game, the women didn’t appear in any photos together. Instead, Taylor and Travis posed for loved-up snapshots alongside his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his fiancée, Chariah Gordon.