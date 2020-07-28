‘Bachelor’ Alum Taylor Nolan Opens Up About Her Pansexual Identity and Her Current Dating Life

Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan opened up about her pansexual identity publicly while chatting with fans on Monday, July 27.

When asked if she has “ever been with a woman” during an Instagram Q&A, the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, 27, gave a thumbs up and added, “Yes. Ladies are great.” The psychotherapist then gave fans a more detailed look into her sexuality.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I’ll also say, too, there’s, like, many non-binary, trans folk that I follow, too, that I’m like, ‘If it [wasn’t] COVID, I’d be sliding into these DMs,’” the Bachelor Nation babe continued. “So, I definitely say my sexual preference would probably be more in line with like pansexual — just, like, if I find you attractive, I find you attractive. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man, if you’re a woman, if you’re trans, if you’re non-binary, like, I don’t really care what you identify with. If you’re hot, you’re hot.”

The Seattle resident acknowledged she is “self-partnered” — a.k.a single — at the moment. She teased that she’s crushing on a mystery man whom she went on a sexcation, a trip devoted entirely to sex, with.

“Long distance is hard. He is great,” the “Let’s Talk About It” podcast host wrote when asked if she wanted to “date” him. “If we lived in [the] same place our relationship would probably look differently. He’s expressed [interest] in wanting more and so have I.”

The South Jersey native broke things off with her last boyfriend, whom she identified only as “Toronto man,” because of the long distance. Prior to that, Taylor got engaged to fellow Bachelor star Derek Peth during season 4 of Paradise is 2017. They split less than a year later, but the starlet revealed she holds a lot of special memories from that time.

“It’s never easy putting yourself out there. Dating is weird and even more so trying to do it after doing it on reality TV,” she wrote on Instagram after her ex-fiancé appeared on season 6 in 2019. “Whether love is found on Paradise or not, it’s an opportunity to meet new people and reflect on yourself. I learned SO MUCH from my experience there and I still cherish those lessons today.”

Although Taylor has kept the details about her split from Derek hush-hush, the former Bachelorette contestant simply pointed to the pair wanting different things as the reason behind their uncoupling.

“I think that she didn’t want to leave Seattle and she wanted to like travel here and travel there and take advantage of some of this [Bachelor Nation] stuff … And I got my job [in New York City], I have my normal week,” Derek said during an interview on “The Morning Toast” in July 2018.

These days, Taylor is starting a Ph.D in clinical sexology at Modern Sex Therapy Institutes in September with the goal of writing a book and becoming a sexologist by age 30.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Taylor!