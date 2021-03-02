Granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, oh my! Bachelor Nation stars like Arie and Lauren Luyendyk, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick and more love showing off their gorgeous homes.

Funny enough, many former contestants and leads have gone on to have careers in real estate. Season 15 star Sean Lowe has amassed an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to Money, thanks in part to him spinning his reality TV paychecks into a major real estate conglomerate in Dallas.

“When the show ended, I realized the financial potential of that whole wacky experience … Fame pays, but I knew it’d be short-lived,” the Texas native told Fortune in 2016. “If I could save every penny, I could parlay it into long-lasting success back home in Dallas.”

“Fast-forward to the present, and that money I saved is being spent developing real estate projects in Dallas with my good friend and realtor, Rogers Healy. Together, we’ve developed close to $10 million worth of residential and multifamily real estate,” Sean explained. “We’ve built and sold speculative projects so far, but we anticipate building multifamily rentals and mixed-use commercial buildings in the near future that will hopefully generate residual income and safeguard us from a downturn in the housing market.”

Sean isn’t the only former Bachelor with his hands in the housing market. Arie is a prized real estate agent in Arizona. He specializes in luxury homes and closed on a $4.2 million house and a $2.3 million abode during the first few months of 2021. He revealed in March he was recruited by former race car driver Danica Patrick to sell her Scottsdale mansion.

Of course, his personal home, which he shares with wife Lauren and daughter Alessi, is absolutely stunning. Their family dwelling sits on a sprawling piece of property and features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of room to expand their family when the pregnant Bachelor Nation alum gives birth to the couple’s twins. In addition, they have plans to renovate the barn in their backyard to include a garage space for the race car driver’s “toys,” a fully-functioning gym and separate guest quarters.

Take a tour of your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars’ homes!