Jenn Tran gave more insight into how her season of The Bachelorette ends in a new interview. While she couldn’t share too much, she did admit that even she couldn’t have predicted things would go down the way they did.

“The whole journey happened in a way that it needed to happen and I’m very happy with the way that things ended,” Jenn, 26, told Glamour. “It’s definitely an ending that I didn’t see coming for myself. My family won’t see it coming, and I don’t think the viewers will see it coming too. I’m excited for it all to unfold.”

The family of the lead Bachelor or Bachelorette is generally in town when the show ends, as they usually meet the final two contestants ahead of the last rose ceremony, so hearing Jenn say that even her family will be surprised by the ending is shocking.

Jenn previously teased an unprecedented ending while attending CMA Fest in June. “I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” she shared. However, viewers will have to wait several weeks to see how things unfold. Season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, July 8.

Jenn was named the Bachelorette after appearing on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. Joey, 29, eliminated Jenn before hometown dates, and then she was in the running alongside Maria Georgas and Daisy Kent to star on The Bachelorette. With the position going to Jenn, the franchise officially casted its first Asian American woman as a lead.

The physician assistant student has made it clear that she understands the importance of the position she’s now in.

“I never felt like I fit in,” she admitted. “Growing up, I never really felt like I was anybody’s first choice because I was unique in my own way and I didn’t always see it as a strength or superpower. I always wanted to shy away from it and be like everybody else. But I’ve come to a point in my life now where I’m so proud of who I am and where I come from. I’m excited to be able to share that with everybody.”

Jenn also said that she gained even more confidence from being on the show. “It’s OK to have a voice,” she responded, when asked what she learned about herself through this experience. “I wasn’t so confident in myself. I was so unsure of my identity. I really shied away from voicing my opinions or standing up for what was right or standing up for myself. What I learned is if you don’t stand up for yourself, nobody will. If you don’t voice your opinions and tell people what you need from them, or who you really are, then they’re never really going to know you and understand you. And then you’re kind of running away from yourself your whole life, right? So throughout the journey, it was nice for me to have these moments and realize that I am my own person and confident enough to voice my opinion.”