Jenn Tran is being completely transparent about the work she’s had done. The reality star admitted to getting lip injections after her aesthetician commented on how good her lips looked during the live finale of The Bachelorette on September 3.

“Sitting her wondering who did Jenn’s lip filler (I did),” Jenn’s plastic surgeon wrote over a video of the Miami resident, 26, during the finale. She captioned the TikTok post, “Our girlie looking good as ever.” Jenn popped into the comments section of the post to write, “Literally life changing.”

In June, Jenn revealed that she had gotten lip injections for the first time. “I’ve always wanted to get a little bit of lip filler, I’ve just never had the chance to,” she said in a “get ready with me” video. “For me, I just really wanted to enhance the natural beauty in my face that I already have. I don’t want to look super done up.”

She was fresh off of having the procedure done at the time and said she was “loving” how the work turned out. “[The swelling] will go down,” she shared, before adding, “They do hurt a little bit.”

The live portion of Jenn’s Bachelorette finale was quite dramatic, as it featured her confronting Devin Strader for the first time since their breakup. The two got engaged while filming the finale in May but he ended things less than three months later. During the finale, Jenn revealed that Devin, 28, broke up with her over the phone about a month prior.

The physician assistant student said things were “almost immediately” different between her and Devin when they stopped filming the show. “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me,” she explained. “[Like] wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time.”

Jenn told viewers that she wanted to try and make the relationship work – even if it meant ending the engagement and just dating – but claimed Devin did not want any part in trying to fix things.

“He disrespected our entire relationship after the fact,” Jenn told People. “Like I said, I can sit here and try to understand why someone would change their mind after saying all those crazy, crazy proclamations of love, but to also then sit here and disrespect the entire relationship by doing things that you know are going to hurt me, and by doing things that are just disrespectful to me, is next level of crazy.”

Jenn slammed her ex for not mourning the end of their relationship by pointing out that he “went clubbing” in New York City shortly after the split. She also called him out for following other girls on Instagram – including Maria Georgas from The Bachelor – one day after the breakup. Maria, 30, weighed in on her name being brought into the conversation by confirming that she’s never met Devin and had nothing to do with the relationship ending.