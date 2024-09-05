The Bachelorette fan favorite Jonathan Johnson got fans excited for a possible reunion with ex Jenn Tran after he teased a California meet-up with the newly single lead.

“I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey!” Jonathan, 27, wrote in a lengthy tribute shared to Instagram on Thursday, September 5. “She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process.”

The third-place finisher touched on Jenn’s heartbreaking split from Devin Strader that aired during the Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, September 3, noting that he “never wanted” to see her go through the heartbreak.

“This WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor,” he continued. “Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you’re an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after.”

However, what got ABC fans buzzing was the creative director teasing a reunion with his ex in Los Angeles, where he currently resides.

“I know we talked about it a little bit already but I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories!” he wrote. “You deserve the world Jennifer Tran!”

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section to urge the exes to give their romance a second shot.

“Petition for Jonathan and Jenn to try again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “I hope you give Jenn another chance when the time is right.”

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“Well you’re both single now so … ,” a third quipped.

Fans have had a front seat to Jenn’s journey to find love during season 21 of The Bachelorette. After sending Jonathan home following their fantasy suite date, Jenn believed she had found her soulmate in Devin, 28.

However, the physician assistant, 26, tearfully revealed during the live finale that Devin ended their relationship shortly after filming, with him expressing regret over their engagement. Jenn insisted that Devin seemed to pull away “almost immediately” after filming and she began noticing “inconsistencies” in Devin, specifically in what he was “promising [her] and then not fulfilling.”

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she told host Jesse Palmer during the live finale. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

Following his exit from the show, Jonathan opened up about his Bachelorette journey and admitted he would do things differently if he could go back in time.

“I’ve never been good at validating my own feelings — I think a lot of people struggle with validating their own feelings,” he explained to People in an interview published on August 27. “And I’ve found that on the show, especially with Jenn’s help. So I think, moving forward, I’m just going to be like, ‘Hey, do you love this person? Do you like this person? Are you sad? Are you happy? What do you want out of this?’ And just allowing for myself to feel whole.”