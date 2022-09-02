Looking good! Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean showed off his abs while flaunting his amazing weight loss.

“Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes. Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person,” the singer shared via Instagram in September 2022. “The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod! Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!”

He cropped two photos next to each other, one of which showed AJ in the gym showing off his toned abs. He snapped selfies while flexing his muscles.

This isn’t the first time that the “Everybody” singer spoke candidly about his body image. Ahead of his stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that AJ had lost 15 pounds.

“The transformation is unrecognizable and I couldn’t be happier,” he posted on Instagram in September 2020. “Still got a ways to go but now that I’m dancing like I never have before it’s coming. #dwts #healthysoberlife #transformationtuesday.”

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, AJ told Us Weekly that he had been “FaceTime training” to keep a healthy lifestyle.

“I’ve been grain-free for a month, dairy-free — pretty much — for a month [and] sugar-free,” he shared with the publication in April 2020. “My best friend, who’s my sponsor, we just got these mountain bikes. I just went on a 21-mile bike ride today!”

AJ admitted that he’s looking “to get in the best shape of my life and to be healthy and to be happy — physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Along with his physical transformation, the musician has also talked publicly about his sobriety journey.

“I’m gonna be one year sober tomorrow, which is insane,” he shared on the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast in December 2020. “As long as I’m keeping my side of the street clean, I can’t worry about keeping your side of the street clean. And everything actually worked itself out. I feel much better.”

Not only does he feel better, but he’s definitely looking his best! Scroll through the gallery to see AJ’s weight loss transformation over the years.