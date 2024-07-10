Barstool Host Talks Partying With Travis Kelce at Taylor’s Show

Sam “Riggs” Bozoian, host of the Barstool Sports podcast “Fore Play,” and his friend Ben “Lurch” Severance revealed what it was like to party with the likes of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Bill Belichick at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in Amsterdam.

“At one point … We’ve got Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are just in this box at this Taylor Swift show in Amsterdam,” Riggs, 37, said during the Tuesday, July 9, episode of the “Fore Play” podcast. “At the same time, which is another crazy wrinkle that was going on, is that in the Euro 2024, the Netherlands is playing Turkey, and they’re down one to nothing. While our bartender is freaking out about the game, he doesn’t realize that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is right in front of us. We’ve got Mahomes and Belichick, who he didn’t really know who they were because he’s this Dutch guy. It was f–king chaos, and it was very cool.”

Riggs continued, “I will say that Travis Kelce was exactly what I expected. He was on cloud a million. He came in and, like, had a beer in his hand, he was super nice to everyone, he took pictures for anyone that wanted to, he had a great interaction with Lurch.”

The podcast host described how his friend came up just as Patrick, 28, and Travis, 34, were greeting Bill, 72. Riggs explained that when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end saw Lurch, who was wearing a shirt with Taylor’s face, Travis exclaimed, “Hey, big man!”

Travis then went on to give Lurch a “bro hug” that Riggs described as “just two giant humans who kind of just saw one another.”

“Kelce at one point was kissing the lips of Lurch’s shirt, that was Lurch’s tummy, because it was his girlfriend on Lurch’s shirt,” Riggs said with a laugh.

Comedian Nikki Glaser attended the concert with her parents and spotted the Ohio native “sprinting backstage” to meet up with his girlfriend after her performance on July 6.

“We’re on our way out early and we just spotted Travis sprinting through the halls to get backstage,” Nikki, 40, said in a TikTok video she shared after the show. “I’ve met him before [but] I didn’t have time to say anything but, ‘We love you, Travis.’ And we do.”

Fans later spotted the couple holding hands as they left the stadium.

Taylor, 34, and Travis seemingly celebrated their one-year anniversary over the weekend. In July 2023, Travis famously announced that he had made the “Snow on the Beach” singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. He planned to give it to her when he attended her performance at Arrowhead Stadium, but his plans were foiled when he learned that the Grammy winner didn’t speak to anyone before or after the show to preserve her voice.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his “New Heights” cohost and brother, Jason Kelce, during the July 26, 2023, episode. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”