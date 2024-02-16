Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The quest for finding the perfect pair of jeans is different for so many of us. Maybe you’re on the hunt for a specific rise, while other shoppers prioritize stretchy but durable fabric. Not to mention, some shoppers prefer wide-leg bottoms, while others feel the most comfortable in bootcut silhouettes. Like most fashion problems, you can find the solution to your quest for high-quality and comfy jeans on Amazon.

Right now, Gloria Vanderbilt’s bestselling Amanda Classic High-Rise Taper Jeans are on sale for 63% off. That means you can snag a pair of jeans more than 52,000 shoppers left five-star reviews for just $18! Not only are they comfortable and durable, they’re versatile — so you can dress ’em up or down as you prefer.

In case you were wondering, the greatness doesn’t stop there. The jeans come in a variety of shades and an extensive size range. The colors include light, medium and dark blue washes. They also come in classic white shades and eye-catching hues like rosemary flower. Swoon!

Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High-Rise Taper Jeans for just $18 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Are you on the fence about these jeans? As noted above, over 52,000 shoppers have left perfect five-star reviews, detailing their thoughts: “I like these jeans because not only are they stylish and versatile, they’re also durable and comfortable and fit well,” one reviewer wrote before sharing handy styling tips.

“They look great dressed up in heels or boots or dressed casual with sneakers and a T-shirt. There are so many colors and different washes available too,” the shopper added. “For the reasonable price, I am able to keep adding to my collection.” The reviewer also called out how durable they are. “Long term, they hold up well to regular washing and don’t seem to shrink in fit or length. I also don’t notice any fading, even in the dark washes or black.”

These bestselling jeans are on sale for a limited time only, so snag your size while it’s still in stock.

