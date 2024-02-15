Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada might not have been a fan of wearing florals in spring, but for most of us, it’s a must! This simple fact means we’re here for you showing up to work in light blouses decorated with seasonal sprouts. When you’re heading off on spring break, you can pull out your favorite floral print bikini. Last but not least, you should totally rock a floral print dress for a springtime date night with your partner.

Floral print dresses are so airy and light, they tend to channel whimsical and romantic vibes. Whether your plans include trying out a new jazz club or enjoying a rooftop dinner overlooking the city, floral print dresses truly fit the bill.

Get the Blencot Floral Dress for just $39 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you ask us, the Blencot Floral Dress is our top contender. The flowy garment features so many adorable details. For starters, the lightweight frock features a deep V-neck silhouette made out of ruffles that extend under the cleavage. Though it’s comprised of lightweight chiffon fabric, this dress features long sleeves and is a full-length maxi cut. That means you’ll be comfortable and warm — plus, it’s thick enough that it won’t be see-through!

In terms of versatility, this garment is unmatched. If your date is in the early afternoon, team the frock with a fedora, sunnies and closed-toe shoes. For a more elevated approach, pair this dress with a matching necklace and bracelet along with open-toe wedges. Depending on how warm it is, you can even add outerwear, like denim or leather jackets, to tone it down.

This dress is so versatile, customers are having a blast styling it for everything from vacations to birthday brunches. “Last-minute Amazon shopping worked in my favor,” one five-star reviewer began. “Needed a dress for a birthday brunch. The colors were gold, white, or beige. It blended well. The dress is gorgeous! I love everything about it.” The shopper revealed that the V-neck was a little too low for their personal preference, so they pinned it. Take this handy hack into account if you’re also in the market for a more modest look!

Spring is quickly approaching. Make sure your date night collection is stocked with this trendy floral print dress — on sale right now for over 50% off!

