Cardigans are one fashion essential you can wear with just about anything. Now that winter has brought on frightful weather, it’s the ideal time to add a new one to your collection of frosty fashion favorites. Heading outside in below-zero winds or inches of snow? Layer one underneath cold weather-approved outerwear. Have a date on an unseasonably warm day? Toss an oversized cardigan over a turtleneck and a leather miniskirt. You can even throw on a fuzzy cardi when you’re lounging around at home in your PJs!

Are you a fashionista who lives in cardigans? We found a bestselling option on Amazon — and it’s 38% off! The Lillusory Oversized Cardigan is an unbelievably comfy find. Currently ranked Amazon’s number one bestselling women’s cardigan, this open-front sweater is made from a mash-up of thick fabrics. Bring on the cozy vibes!

Get the Lillusory Oversized Cardigan for just $26 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Along with a button-down closure detail, this cardigan features subtle ribbed stripes which exude comfy-yet-classy vibes. Due to its relaxed and stretchy fabric, shoppers should hand wash this cardigan with cold water and hang it dry to prevent shrinkage and pilling.

Want to know what exactly has buyers in such a frenzy? It’s all about the shade range. Cozy shoppers can snag this cardi in 30 different colors. There are neutral hues like apricot, khaki and nutmeg. Fashionistas who live for a bold shade will swoon over the hot pink and green moments. Plus, there are funky stripe and plaid options too!

LILLUSORY Oversized Cardigan Final Sale: $26 $42 Description Searching for a budget-friendly deal? This oversized cardigan is one sale for 38% off. It's a deal you don't want to miss!

Wondering what shoppers think of this cardi? Verified Amazon buyers rave about the color variety and comfort. “Bought in two colors already,” one shopper began. “It’s super soft and perfectly oversized. Good, thick material to keep you warm. Love that it comes in tons of colors — I’m going to have to stop myself from buying all of them.” Another reviewer swooned over the quality. “Looks much more expensive,” they captioned their review. “Easy to wear, comfortable, warm and great colors,” they confirmed.

On the hunt for a new cardigan? Lillusory’s bestselling Oversized Cardigan is on sale for just $26!

See it: Get the Lillusory Oversized Cardigan for just $26 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite your style? See more from Lillusory here and explore more bestselling fashion items here! Plus, don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.