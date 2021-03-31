Like mother, like daughter! Beyoncé and her oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, were twinning in a rare photo shared by the “Halo” singer on Wednesday, March 31.

Beyoncé, 39, and her daughter, 9, looked too cute posing together in the Instagram photo. The “Love on Top” singer rocked stylish sunglasses, a denim jacket and a choker necklace that featured a large diamond pendant while Blue wore blue-framed glasses. Both ladies puckered their lips for the camera as they enjoyed a sunny day.

Although Bey didn’t add a caption to the series of photos, it’s clear she had family on her mind. She shared another shot of what appeared to be her hand with Blue’s at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. The mother and daughter both had fresh manicures, and the “Hold Up” singer wore a gorgeous sparkler perched on her ring finger, which appeared to have a citrine center stone.

Photos of twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in 2017, standing on the beach were also included in the slide show. However, the “Sorry” singer did not show their faces.

It’s clear Blue has a very special relationship with her proud mom. The pair rang in 2020 by spending New Year’s Eve with Megan Thee Stallion. The A-list kiddo also appeared in Beyoncé visual album Black is King later that year.

Although the “Spirit” artist seems to have the most glamorous life, she admitted she also struggles with finding time for her busy career and her three kids, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging,” Beyoncé told Elle magazine in December 2019.

“Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom,” the “Brown Skin Girl” singer continued. “I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift.”

