Danielle Bregoli shot to fame on Dr. Phil at the age of 13 as a quippy teen with her infamous line, “Cash me outside.” Now she’s an adult rapper and social media sensation who goes by the name Bhad Bhabie and has addressed rumors that she’s undergone plastic surgery due to her changing looks.

Bhabie opened up in an October 2021 Instagram post where she detailed what work she’s had done. “I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt,” the influencer revealed, adding, “I’ve told y’all that multiple times.”

She then addressed fans’ comments about how her face looked different. “What’s the point of my wearing makeup if it don’t make me look better? I’m only 18. Why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don’t even know how I’m gonna look when I get older? [sic]” Bhabie asked.

“Only when I wear makeup and/or wigs y’all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13 … no one else looks the same at 18 as they did 13, 14 everyone has a glow up [sic],” she explained.

Bhabie said that she hadn’t ruled out rhinoplasty but had some reservations. “When I do get my nose done, I will be glad to let y’all know,” she continued. “But funny thing about me is I’m scared as hell of being put under anesthesia, so I would never even do that over some looks only if it was a life-or-death situation or something for my health.”

The OnlyFans star concluded, “This is going to be my last time addressing this. Y’all are comparing pictures of me when I was 14, 13-14 with no makeup on, whatever, and me with no eyebrows, to pictures of me 18 almost 19 with makeup on. That’s the point of wearing makeup.”

In a 2017 exclusive interview with Life & Style, Bhabie addressed speculation that she underwent a boob job. “I never had plastic surgery and don’t think I ever would,” she shared. “All I need is my nails done and hair done.” In the years since, Bhabie, who turned 20 on March 26, 2023, has sported larger breasts and fans have speculated that she underwent an augmentation.

Scroll down for photos of Bhad Bhabie’s transformation over the years.