LOL! Blake Lively hilariously reacted to husband Ryan Reynolds hinting that he was going to ~get some~ after Martha Stewart gave the A-list couple a shout-out on Wednesday, April 15. The home and living guru filmed a cute video of herself where she praised her “good neighbors” Blake and Ryan for “dropping off a small supply” of the actor’s Aviation Gin to her home.

“When my wife sees this … I’m getting pregnant,” the 43-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram Story about the clip that showed Martha, 78, deciding if she wanted to crack open the gin or have a glass of wine. Blake, 32, agreed that she was super impressed and replied, “[Ryan Reynolds], you’ve finally done it. Wear something sexy tonight.” Hubba hubba!

Courtesy of Blake Lively Instagram

The Simple Favor star wrote a separate message to the TV personality and gave her a cocktail suggestion. “[Martha Stewart], I’m vying for a job. What if you mixed that rosé wine with gin,” Blake said while calling the creation a Marthatini. “I don’t drink. But, Google says it will work. What could possibly go wrong?”

Courtesy of Blake Lively Instagram

Blake and Ryan are always playfully teasing and flirting with each other on social media. On April 9, the Rhythm Section actress joked that she was trying to “swipe right” on the Proposal star’s hot personal trainer Don Saladino.

With three kids under the age of 5 at home, we’re sure a sense of humor goes a long way with the parents. The couple, who has been married since 2012, keep the “romance alive with date nights,” an insider exclusively dished to Life & Style about Ryan and Blake’s sweet relationship. It doesn’t necessarily mean splurging at fancy restaurants or going on Bachelor-inspired adventures, sometimes “it means doing something simple.” The source explained, “Like, going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

Blake is a total whiz in the kitchen — she adores Martha Stewart, after all — but Ryan loves to treat his wife. “He’ll whip up something simple in the kitchen, like a pasta dish and light candles to create a romantic ambiance while they eat,” the insider continued. “After dinner, he’ll give her a shoulder or foot massage to help her relax and they’ll snuggle up on the couch and watch a movie.”

Keep being the cutest, you two!