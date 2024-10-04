Blake Shelton is gushing about his wife Gwen Stefani on her 55th birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl … my pretty girl,” Blake, 48, wrote in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, October 3. “I LOVE YOU!!!!!” In the carousel of photos, the first shot featured the A-listers smiling for a sweet selfie. The next image showed Blake and Gwen on stage, followed by a cozy moment where the “Hollaback Girl” singer sat on his lap.

For her part, Gwen, 55, shared her birthday festivities via her Instagram Story, where her husband gifted her a necklace with a pendant of the number nine. “OMG, number nine,” she gushed as she opened the box. “Nine years together. I love you.”

To celebrate the milestone, the pair — who met on the set of The Voice and began dating in 2015 — went on a scenic hike in the mountains followed by drinks on an outdoor terrace.

The loved-up couple is painting a picture of romance after months of battling breakup rumors. Speculation first ignited that the pair were experiencing trouble in paradise in 2023 when they spent New Year’s Eve apart. At the time, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Blake and Gwen were “leading separate lives” and had been “fighting” recently.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” the insider said. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Months later, a separate source told Life & Style in late February that the couple was “committed to making their relationship work” after realizing they had been “spending too much time apart.” Gwen took the lead, “deciding things had to change.”

The insider said the singers planned to discuss their schedules before committing to any jobs, Blake agreed to sit at more dinners at home with Gwen’s boys, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, and they planned a romantic getaway for just the two of them.

“The Sweet Escape” singer later broke her silence on the split speculation in April, calling the rumors “lies.”

“When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us,” Gwen told Nylon of her relationship in an interview published on April 9. “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something.”

In response to rumors about her marriage to Blake, Gwen stated, “It’s all lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Later that month, sources told Life & Style that Gwen and Blake were seemingly trying to grow their family, however, the journey hasn’t been easy.

“Gwen and Blake have been wanting a baby of their own for years now,” says a source. “They’ve had surrogates on board, but something always seems to fall through at the last minute. It’s been a struggle.”

The insider called it a “complicated situation,” adding, “Friends say Gwen wanted to use a surrogate in California and Blake wanted someone far removed from Hollywood. In another case, the surrogate backed out because of the pressure. When it doesn’t work out, it’s wrenching for Gwen and Blake.”